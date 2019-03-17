|
|
Lloyd Hodges
Des Moines - Lloyd Hodges, 90, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Taylor House.
He retired from Firestone after 32 years. He loved watching and playing golf, shooting 7 "holes in one." Lloyd's nephew, Marty Howard, took him to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA. A dream come true.
He enjoyed college wrestling and watching the wrestlers at Grandview College during practice. Lloyd also enjoyed watching races at Knoxville Raceway and a hot cup of coffee at Hy-Vee. He remained active by tending to his flower garden, golfing, and mowing, all of which he was doing last summer.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 71 years, Harriett; daughters, Vicki (Dan) Cornelius, Teri Rice, Dixie Crouch, and Colleen (Frank) Reyno; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-granddaughter; his brother, Ron (Sherryl) Hodges of Madrid, and his sister, Jeanne Mabe of Houston, TX. Lloyd had 3 other girls he loved as daughters, Debbie Hutchinson, Judy Sprague, and Adalaide Gurwell.
Lloyd was a member of Marquisville United Methodist Church.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be sent to the family in loving memory of Lloyd.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019