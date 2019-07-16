|
Lloyd Klingensmith
Carlisle, Iowa - Lloyd Dean Klingensmith passed away at his home in Carlisle on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Memorial funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Carlisle Christian Church. Military honors will follow services at the Carlisle Christian Church.
Lloyd was born on December 26, 1934 in Trenton, Missouri to Charles and Glena (Newton) Klingensmith. He grew up in Hamilton, Missouri and attended Penney High School. As a young boy Lloyd delivered the Kansas City Times and Star twice daily and on Sunday. As a teen he washed cars at the Skelly Service Station. Lloyd met and married Nancy Hargrave on March 1, 1957 at the First Methodist Church in Hamilton, Missouri. Lloyd served 2 tours of duty with the United States Army in Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky and Bamberg, Germany. He worked for the CRI&P Railroad as a track supervisor and later as a superintendent for Railroad Construction. Lloyd was a lifetime member of the Carlisle VFW #2099, a member of the Carlisle Christian Church and assisted with the Carlisle Little League Baseball. He enjoyed his family, playing the guitar, singing, watching tv and the Miami Dolphins.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Nancy of Carlisle; 2 daughters, Bonnie (Mitch) Balfour of Brookfield, Missouri and Lori(Jim)Bailey of Douds, Iowa, son Eric(Barb)Klingensmith of Hartford, Iowa, 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, 1 sister, 5 half-brothers and 1 half-sister.
Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019