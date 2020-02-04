Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 East Euclid Ave
Des Moines, IA
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 East Euclid Ave
Des Moines, IA
Lloyd Larsen Obituary
Lloyd Larsen

Des Moines - Lloyd Larsen, 91, died February 2, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7th at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 East Euclid Ave, in Des Moines. Family will be present to receive guests at 10:00 a.m.

He is survived by 4 children, Lloydette Lonnie (Bob) Clark, Donna (Dennis) Pittman, Mike (Vicki) Larsen and Laurette Forney; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresia and son John.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
