Lloyd M. Cleven
West Des Moines - Lloyd Maynard Cleven, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA shortly after breaking his hip, which lead to diagnosis of a major heart blockage. Funeral services will be 2 pm on Saturday, March 7 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. The family will greet friends from Noon until service time on Saturday afternoon. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Lloyd was born July 15, 1931 in Blue Earth, MN. He grew up in Lake Mills and Fort Dodge, IA. He graduated from Fort Dodge High school where he played basketball, baseball, and ran track. From there he went to Simpson College in Indianola, IA for one year before transferring to Fort Dodge Community College on a football scholarship where he played quarterback. The summer before transferring to Fort Dodge CC he worked at Iowa State University for the Manhattan Project, separating rare earth metals. He received a Medal of Honor for his work. He was drafted into the Army on August 1, 1952. In the Army, he trained soldiers on Quad 50 machine guns and 90 mm cannons at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX. After his discharge from the Army in May 1954, he went on to finish his schooling at the University of Iowa. There he met his wife Darlene and they were married August 10, 1957. Together they had three children, Dan (Missy) Cleven of West Des Moines, IA, Ann (Brian) Bierbaum of West Des Moines, IA and David (Randi) Cleven of Cary, IL.
Lloyd started his 35-year career with State Farm Insurance as an adjuster in Council Bluffs, IA; transferred to Lincoln, Nebraska for 1 year; and then in 1970 settled in West Des Moines, IA where he finished out his career as a claims superintendent for auto injuries.
Lloyd could often be heard expressing how lucky he was - he got to play all the sports he loved; loved his job, his family, and the many many friends they met along the way. He was an avid golfer, which led to enjoyable golf groups throughout the years, as well to him and Darlene spending many winters in Arizona. You could always find Lloyd with a smile, having a good time, and he will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by family and the many friends he leaves behind. Lloyd was truly devoted to his family and friends and the legacy of those relationships are a testament to his love, support, laughter, and generosity.
Lloyd is survived by his three children; seven grandchildren: Dan Cleven and Liz Cleven, Laura (Matt) Wilson, Jim (Amy) Bierbaum and Jessi Bierbaum, Kelsey Cleven and Scott Cleven; three great-grandchildren: Reese, Drew and Ben Wilson; sister Helen Adams; and many nieces and nephews who were special to him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, beloved wife Darlene, brother Roger (Gloria) Cleven, and sister-in-law Doris (Ed) Hesseling.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or Mercy Hospice-Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020