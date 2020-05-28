Lloyd "Babe" Royer
streamed - 2020
Lloyd "Babe" Royer

Waukee - Lloyd "Babe" Royer, 78, who was born on August 5, 1941 in Philip, S.D., passed away on May 27, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines, IA.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ernst Funeral Home. Private services and interment to follow. Lloyd's service may be live streamed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., or viewed anytime thereafter at Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page.

To view Lloyd's full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ernst Funeral Home
JUN
1
Service
01:00 PM
live streamed at Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
