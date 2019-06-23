|
Logan Andeweg
Pella - Logan Stanley Andeweg was born on April 25, 1933, to LeRoy and Wilma (Van Gorp) Andeweg in Pella, IA. He attended school in Pella and graduated from Central College in 1955, with a Business major. He was awarded The Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award. While there, he met his future wife, Jennette Noordsy, who was the love of his life. They married on June 25, 1953, at her home church in South Dakota. To this union three children were born; Steve, Sue and Bob.
After graduating from Central College, Logan took a job with the Life Insurance Company of North America in Des Moines. Although he loved the insurance business, he grew tired of commuting and being away from his family, so he quit this job and began working at The Pella Corporation. Shortly thereafter, an opportunity to join his sister and brother-in-law in their business, The Town Crier, became the perfect outlet for his love of sales. He and Keith, along with their families, grew a tremendously successful small business. Logan and Keith were both inducted into the Pella Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2010.
Logan was very active in the community and especially enjoyed his luncheon meetings with the Pella Kiwanis Club. He was recently recognized as a fifty-year member. He also enjoyed attending bible study at his church, going to Central College football games (Go Dutch!), having coffee with his friends and spending time with his family. Anyone who knew Logan knew that he was most proud of his family and their many accomplishments.
Logan is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Jen, and his brother-in-law and business partner, Keith Aldrich. Left to remember Logan are his children and spouses, Steve (Arlene), Sue (Dan) Martens, and Bob (Charity), grandchildren, Derek Andeweg, Erica Andeweg, Bill (Jill) Boyd, Justin (Brynn) Boyd, Christina Andeweg, and Erin Andeweg, five great grandchildren, his sister, Marilyn Aldrich, and her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Third Reformed Church in Pella. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 27,2019, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present. The family requests any memorials may be sent to the Central College Journey Scholarship Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019