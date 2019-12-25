|
Logan Dean
Johnston - Logan Patrick Dean, 24 of Johnston passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.
Logan was born in Des Moines to Thomas & Deborah (Smith) Dean on February 17, 1995. He received his education from Johnston High School, graduating in 2013. He attended the University of Iowa and later relocated back home to the Des Moines area where he was currently working for a commercial roofing company.
Logan enjoyed being with friends, listening to music, playing with his dog, Solger, and laughing with his family. He had one of the biggest hearts and he loved deeply. He was passionate beyond measure for his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers, and loved watching them play with friends and family. He loved work, and was one of the hardest workers you could ever meet. Thus, work and play both gave him joy, and his smile could light up any room.
Survivors include his mother, Deb Dean, father, Tom Dean, siblings: Cassidy & Ian Dean, grandparents: Bill & Jean Smith, Bob & Betty Dean and Pat Schiro. He also leaves behind numerous extended family.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church - 4600 Meredith Drive - Des Moines, Iowa 50310. Visitation will take place from 5-8 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider making a donation to the Logan Dean Memorial Fund, which will be designated to help kids and families struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues. Ouellette Pierschbacher Thomas Funeral & Cremation Care has been entrusted with Logan's care and condolences may be shared at www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral. Interment will take place privately at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019