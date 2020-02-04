|
|
Lois A. Witt
Urbandale - Lois Ann Witt, 89, Urbandale, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Deerfield Retirement Community. She was born March 17, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri to Edgar J. and Louise R. (Meurer) Asher.
Lois was married to Richard W. Witt on October 22, 1949 in St. Louis. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They moved to Des Moines in 1961. Lois worked as a Scholarship Administrator for the National Feed Ingredients Association for many years.
As Charter Members of Faith Lutheran Church, Dick and Lois were active in supporting the early growth of Faith. Lois enjoyed reading, bridge, cards, and board games. For many years, Lois enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their lake home on Lake Panorama and winters at their condo on Marco Island, Florida.
Survivors include husband, Richard 'RW' Witt, son, Jerry (Sally) Witt, daughter, Barbara Thompson, brother, Gary (Glenda) Asher, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son David.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322, with the family greeting friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 10395 University Avenue, Clive, Iowa 50325, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at McDivitt Grove Cemetery, Urbandale, Iowa that afternoon.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in Lois' honor.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020