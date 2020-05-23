Services
West Des Moines - Lois (Ozzie) Clewell, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, Iowa on May 21, 2020. Memorial services will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Dubuque, IA.

Lois was born June 11, 1924 to Andrew and Elizabeth Aasland in Waubay, South Dakota. She received her nursing degree from Barton Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown, South Dakota. Lois worked as a Registered Nurse at Barton Hospital, Washington Nursing Home in Washington, Illinois and Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

She married Dr. Robert Clewell on June 26, 1955. Together they had three sons, William, Robert, and Bruce.

She was a long time member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Dubuque and served as president of the UMW. Lois was a member of P.E.O. chapter IK in Dubuque. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Nursing Home.

Following the death of her husband in June 1995, Lois moved to Urbandale, Iowa to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She became active with the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband Robert and her sons, William and Bruce, as well as her parents, brother, Donald and sisters, Irene and Vivian. She is survived by her son and daughter-law, Robert & Rhea Ann Clewell, and her grandchildren, Samantha Bredbeck and Nicholas Clewell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Dubuque and Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020
