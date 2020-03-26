|
Lois Ann Coffey
Des Moines - Lois A. Coffey, 83, passed away March 24, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. She was born in Des Moines on December 19, 1936, the daughter of James and Mildred Daley.
Lois earned her nursing degree from Mercy College of Health Sciences and worked at Mercy Medical Center for many years. She also worked for various nursing homes and was honored to serve at the nurse's station at Living History Farms when the Pope was visiting.
Lois was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church for more than 60 years. She enjoyed organizing funeral dinners, helping with the haunted house, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
In the 1970's, Lois and her husband implemented the first after school recreational program at Oak Park Elementary.
A devoted wife and mother, Lois remained a constant presence in her children's lives by helping with Highland Park Little League, running the concession stand, and supporting their various endeavors. She cherished her family and their time spent together.
Lois is survived by her children, John (Janice) Coffey, Sue (Scott) Cretors, Bob (Kelli) Coffey, Sharon (Rick) Norris, and Nancy Coffey; grandchildren, Vicki (Billy) Idoni, Jennifer Coffey, Bobby (Brandy) Hearn, Samantha (Matt) Pfeiffer, Dalton Coffey, Lilli and Logan Mahon, Maggie and Katie Lumley, Ashley (Ricky) Hampe, Hunter, Lexi and Alli Norris; great-grandchildren, William, Zaeta, Evie, Jerymiah, Carter, Emmerson, and Elaynna; as well as other loving family and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, James and Mildred; and brother, James R. Daley.
Private services were held at All Saints Catholic Church with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church in loving memory of Lois.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020