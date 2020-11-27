1/1
Lois Ann Sylvia (Carlson) Porath
Lois Ann Sylvia (Carlson) Porath

Grimes - Lois Porath died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lois was born Feb. 4, 1935, in rural Alta, Iowa, to Anton and Viola Carlson. She was the youngest of four children including Daryl (Red) Carlson, Duane Carlson and Dale Carlson.

She graduated from Alta High School in 1953 and married Dean Porath on Feb. 21, 1954. They were blessed with three children: Toni Ovalle of San Antonio, Texas; Curtis Porath of Cle Elum, Washington; and Jolene Goodman of Johnston, Iowa.

Lois and Dean resided in Ames, Iowa, for several decades. They also spent summers at Lake Panorama until retirement, when they lived at the lake year round. They moved frequently during their retirement years, enjoying homes in Arizona, Texas, Nebraska and Iowa.

She had five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Lois enjoyed playing various games and cards with friends and family, loved her sports, especially cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones, and working in her gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband and her daughter Toni.

A celebration of Life will be held Monday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. at Merle Hay Funeral Home 4400 Merle Hay Rd. Des Moines, Iowa. The celebration of life will be live streamed, please go to www.merlehayfuneralhome.com for the link.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Lois' name to Friends of Lake Panorama, P.O. Box 488, Panora, IA 50216.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
