Lois Ardell Bartlett
Urbandale - Lois Ardell Bartlett, died Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 in Grimes, IA. Lois was born January 29th, 1925 to Varlynn and Ruth Ayers in Valley City, ND. Her parents moved to Sedro Wooley, WA when she was 2 years of age. Lois had an older sister Evelyn and a younger brother, Don.
Lois married Ronald Bartlett on December 23rd, 1949. Lois and Ron moved to Wausau, NE in 1950. They moved to Marshalltown, IA in 1954 and then moved to Rockwell City, IA in 1960. In 1972, they moved to Urbandale, IA. Lois is survived by three children, Mike of Huxley IA, Gary (Tracy) of La Quinta, CA and Randy (Gloria) of Allen, TX, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her brother, and her husband. Lois and her husband served the Lord faithfully together for many years, and especially enjoyed fellowship, family and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Sunday, May 17th at McLaren's Chapel. A private family funeral will be held on Monday, May 18th.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 15, 2020