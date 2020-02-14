Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Arlene (Reese) Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Arlene (Reese) Stevens Obituary
Lois Arlene (Reese) Stevens

Des Moines -

Lois Arlene Stevens, 90, died Thursday, February 13th at the Lisbon rehabilitation and Care Center in Lisbon, IA. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 18th at the Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel where the family will receive friends half-an-hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Lowman Cemetery near Runnells, IA.

Arlene was born in Des Moines and lived in Des Moines for most of her life. She was a proud alumnus of Des Moines East High School and worked at Bankers Life until becoming a stay-at-home Mom and helping with the family business.

Arlene always loved family activities and time with her grandchildren and friends. Arlene is survived by her son, Blaine Stevens and his wife Lucy of Lisbon, IA. And three grandchildren, Evan, Maggie, and Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard E. Stevens, parents, Bryan and Gladys Reese, a brother Clifford Reese, and two nieces.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -