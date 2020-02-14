|
Lois Arlene (Reese) Stevens
Des Moines -
Lois Arlene Stevens, 90, died Thursday, February 13th at the Lisbon rehabilitation and Care Center in Lisbon, IA. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 18th at the Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel where the family will receive friends half-an-hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Lowman Cemetery near Runnells, IA.
Arlene was born in Des Moines and lived in Des Moines for most of her life. She was a proud alumnus of Des Moines East High School and worked at Bankers Life until becoming a stay-at-home Mom and helping with the family business.
Arlene always loved family activities and time with her grandchildren and friends. Arlene is survived by her son, Blaine Stevens and his wife Lucy of Lisbon, IA. And three grandchildren, Evan, Maggie, and Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard E. Stevens, parents, Bryan and Gladys Reese, a brother Clifford Reese, and two nieces.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020