Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. Jensen


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois J. Jensen Obituary
Lois J. Jensen

Ankeny - Lois J. Jensen, born June 12, 1934, in Union County as Lois June Mikkelsen. She passed away, April 20, 2019, at Bishop Drumm in Johnston.

Lois graduated from Creston High School, attended 4 C's Business College and graduated from Bette Bonn School of Modeling & Charm as a model and instructor. She received a diploma from ICS in Business Management and took several classes at Drake University. Lois was employed at various insurance companies in Des Moines throughout her career, advancing to Underwriter. She was a co-writer at Jacobs-Ambro Advertising.

Lois is survived by her sons, David (Alaina) Riley and Carl Dennis Riley; 4 grandchildren, Shaun, Tonya, Wade and Denille Riley; and 8 great-grandchildren; 2 step-children, Tammi and Barry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Jensen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. Des Moines, with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now