Lois J. Jensen
Ankeny - Lois J. Jensen, born June 12, 1934, in Union County as Lois June Mikkelsen. She passed away, April 20, 2019, at Bishop Drumm in Johnston.
Lois graduated from Creston High School, attended 4 C's Business College and graduated from Bette Bonn School of Modeling & Charm as a model and instructor. She received a diploma from ICS in Business Management and took several classes at Drake University. Lois was employed at various insurance companies in Des Moines throughout her career, advancing to Underwriter. She was a co-writer at Jacobs-Ambro Advertising.
Lois is survived by her sons, David (Alaina) Riley and Carl Dennis Riley; 4 grandchildren, Shaun, Tonya, Wade and Denille Riley; and 8 great-grandchildren; 2 step-children, Tammi and Barry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Jensen.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. Des Moines, with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019