|
|
Lois J Smith
Des Moines - Lois Jean Bargenquast Smith was born August 14th, 1936 in Botna, Iowa to Elmer and Alice (Laver) Bargenquast. She went home to be with God on June 2nd, 2019 at Taylor House.
She moved to Indianola, Iowa when she was 14 years old after her father passed away and there met the love of her life through a mutual friend. Lois married Richard Smith on February 20th, 1955. During this marriage 3 children were born.
She is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Alice (Jerry) Nelson, a son Jimmy (Julie) Smith. She had 9 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her father Elmer, her mother Alice Chamberlain and dad Keith Chamberlain, her daughter Lynnette Simmer, her brother Lyle, her brother and sister-in-law Bob (Helen) Bargenquast. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Sheridan Park United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Grandview Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorials can be directed to Sheridan Park United Methodist Church or Taylor Hospice House.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019