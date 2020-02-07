Resources
Lois Kathleen Boyer

Lois Kathleen Boyer Obituary
Lois Kathleen Boyer

Lois Kathleen Boyer, 97, passed from this life very peacefully on February 2, 2020. Services and interment will be in her hometown, Kewanee, IL later this Spring.

Lois was the receptionist at the Des Moines Club for over 25 years. Following retirement she enjoyed family, friends, and time at Prairie Meadows.

Left to keep loving memories are daughters Judy (Tom) Peterson, Moline, IL, Nancy Lenhart, Des Moines, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
