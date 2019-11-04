|
|
Lois Kerr
Des Moines - Lois (Shostrom) Kerr, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date in Dayton, Iowa. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Lois Jean Shostrom was born on March 13, 1932, to Russell and Elvina (Chinburg) Shostrom of Dayton. Her 38 years of state employment included the Iowa Motor Fuel Tax Division, the Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and 20 years with the Iowa State Patrol Headquarters staff. Lois will be especially remembered for her love of the Iowa State Fair, Lake Okoboji, professional golf, and Hawkeye sports at the University of Iowa.
Lois is survived by her niece and nephew, Karen (Mark) Lehmann of Waverly, Iowa and Keith Shostrom of Overland Park, Kansas. Her great-nephews include Erik (Dana) Lehmann and children Owen, June, and Edith, and Kirk (McKenna Metcalf) Lehmann, both of Iowa City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Sarah Shostrom.
Memorials may be made to either: the Iowa State Fair Foundation, P.O. Box 57130, Des Moines, Iowa, 50317, or to the Dayton United Methodist Church, 107 3rd St. NW, Dayton, Iowa 50530.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019