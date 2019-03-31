Resources
Ankeny - Lois Ann (Donahue) Klein, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Mercy Hospice Home in Johnston.

There will not be any public services. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Paul) Koehn, a step-daughter, Terry Lowe, seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Darrell & Bernard, and a son-in-law, George.

Memorials may be directed to the or Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
