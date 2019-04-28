|
|
Lois Kruse
Urbandale - Lois Mae Kruse, 89, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at Deerfield Retirement Community. Services will be held Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, in West Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. Lois will be laid to rest at Story County Memorial Gardens following services.
Lois was born October 2, 1929 in Ames, IA to Mabel (Stensland) and Luther Egemo. She married Norman F. Kruse, Jr., on December 15, 1951 and made a wonderful home for him and their six children. The most important thing in her life was being a good mother.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Mary) Kruse, Don (Margie) Kruse, Karen (Kurt) McLain, Susan (Sterling) Hourihan, Cheryl (Dave) Goldberg, and Jim (Amy) Kruse; 10 grandchildren, Jill, Kristy, Amy, Nicole, Kate, Patrick, Tim, Delaney, Sandra and Efua; 3 great-grandchildren, Lainey, Leah and Lucy; and her sister, Ramona (Lee) Arrowsmith. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman "Bud"; and an infant brother, David.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "A Doll Like Me" GoFundMe account which helps provide dolls for every kid, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, medical issue, or body type.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019