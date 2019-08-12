|
|
Lois Louise James
Ankeny - Lois Louise James, 81, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, in Ankeny. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First St. Ankeny, IA 50023). Burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen or .
Lois was born July 5, 1938, to Robert and Gladys (Hardisty) Mosier in Corning, Iowa and graduated from Corning High School. While working at Look Magazine she met Kenneth James, and on June 7, 1964, they were united in marriage, in Carbon, Iowa and together raised two children. They lived in Prescott, then moved to the Des Moines metro area. Lois worked for many years at the United States Post Office until retirement.
Lois enjoyed baseball, bowling, and camping with Kenneth at the Iowa State fair for 41 years. She is a member of the American Legion and the Ankeny Christian church. Lois loved animals and had many beloved pets.
Lois is survived by her loving children; Doug James of Ankeny and Darla James of Ames; two grandchildren, Cody and Chase James of Wichita, KS; and sibling, Richard (friend Claudia Conn) Ronnie and Cleta (Keith) Hepler. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters- in-law, Janet Mosier and Carol Mosier; and niece, JoAnn Hofmeister (Mosier).
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019