Lois M. Archer-Martin
Pleasant Hill - Lois Mae Archer-Martin, age 85, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home in Pleasant Hill.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Teresa (Rick) Morlan; grandchildren, Luke (Kerry) Morlan, Paul (Brittany) Nagla, Vanessa (Craig) Scott, and John (Nicole) Martin; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Lint, Evan Archer, Jim (Karen) Archer, and Carolyn (Bill) Good; and several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Grace (Routson) Archer; husband, Michael Martin; son, Steve Martin; grandson, Mike Martin; great-granddaughter, Grace Morlan; and her siblings, Dorothy Shambaugh and Lee Archer.
Lois was born July 17, 1934 in West Des Moines, Iowa. She learned to ride a motorcycle much to her teenage daughter's horror and embarrassment, especially when Teresa was made to accompany her on the back of the bike. After failing to navigate a turn on a gravel road, they ended up in a deep ditch. They both had to get off the bike and push it back up the hill. It didn't slow her down one bit! One of Lois' favorite sayings was, "You can tell an Archer, but you can't tell them much!"
Lois worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Muffler Clinic and owned and operated the family business, Merrymobile, in Louisville, KY. The family moved a lot. She had a passion for motorcycles and was an animal lover.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Lois. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 16, 2019