Lois M. Deuel



Des Moines - Lois M Deuel of Des Moines passed away peacefully at her home on June 19, 2020. She was born in Rochester, NY in 1932, the middle of three siblings to Emmitt & Edna Wilcox.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sherrie O'Farrel. She's survived by her brother Jack Wilcox, four sons, Randy Deuel, Craig Deuel, Paul Deuel and Mark Deuel, 4 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Lois was a faithful believer, active in her church and an avid gardener who loved her beautiful flowers. Following a private memorial, her ashes will be interned in Saint Charles Cemetery, Saint Charles, Iowa









