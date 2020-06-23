Lois P Loveless
Des Moines -
Lois Pauline Loveless, 93, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She passed away at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Lois was a fiercely independent woman who blazed her own trail and lived life on her own terms. She became a treasured aunt to her 10 nieces and nephews. As children, she would take them on adventures to ballgames, museums, and overnight trips. She always made time for them and made them feel like they were the most special children in the world.
When those children grew up and had children of their own, she continued the same tradition of making each great-niece and nephew feel important and loved. Her love extended to their children as well.
Lois had many friends and those she met seemed drawn to her. This may have been because she was always present in the moment. When she was with you, she was with YOU. She wasn't distracted or thinking about other things. And when she was done being with you, she let you know that too, but always in a respectful way.
Lois had many interests and life experiences. She loved to play bridge, travel, sew and do crafts, listen to music, volunteer and research her family's genealogy. Things that were most dear to her were family, her church, Westminster Presbyterian, and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), of which she was a member for 33 years.
Born November 14, 1926 to Emory and Vivian Pulley Loveless of Churdan, Iowa, she was the second of their three daughters. She grew up with her family in Churdan and Lohrville, graduating from Lohrville High School in 1944.
She moved to Des Moines and graduated from AIB with a degree in steno reporting and she began a career as office assistant, secretary and executive secretary.
Lois lived most of her life in Des Moines where she was employed by the VA Medical Center for 30 years, retiring in 1985. She received several superior performance awards and commendations for her excellent work.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, sister Arlene Barnard, and brothers-in-law Frank Barnard, Leonard Ramthun and Paul Zimbeck. She is survived by her sister Iola Ramthun Zimbeck of Rockwell City, cousins Anita (John) Varme, Des Moines and Kay (Dennis) Crossett, Indianola, 10 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews and relatives.
For those that knew Lois, you knew someone with humor, grace, dignity, spirit and love. For those that didn't, our hope is that one day you will be fortunate enough to know someone like her.
Special thanks to Friendship Haven for caring for Lois at the end of her life, especially Lois's great-niece Kim Schilling, vice-president of Health Services Operations/Administrator.
A private family service is being held to celebrate Lois's life. If you wish to honor Lois, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to either the Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of the DAR, c/o Nancy Geiger, 100 Market Street, Unit 307, Des Moines, IA 50309-4764, or Westminster Presbyterian Church at 4114 Allison Ave. Des Moines, IA 50310 or online at westpres.org/donate.
Des Moines -
Lois Pauline Loveless, 93, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She passed away at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Lois was a fiercely independent woman who blazed her own trail and lived life on her own terms. She became a treasured aunt to her 10 nieces and nephews. As children, she would take them on adventures to ballgames, museums, and overnight trips. She always made time for them and made them feel like they were the most special children in the world.
When those children grew up and had children of their own, she continued the same tradition of making each great-niece and nephew feel important and loved. Her love extended to their children as well.
Lois had many friends and those she met seemed drawn to her. This may have been because she was always present in the moment. When she was with you, she was with YOU. She wasn't distracted or thinking about other things. And when she was done being with you, she let you know that too, but always in a respectful way.
Lois had many interests and life experiences. She loved to play bridge, travel, sew and do crafts, listen to music, volunteer and research her family's genealogy. Things that were most dear to her were family, her church, Westminster Presbyterian, and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), of which she was a member for 33 years.
Born November 14, 1926 to Emory and Vivian Pulley Loveless of Churdan, Iowa, she was the second of their three daughters. She grew up with her family in Churdan and Lohrville, graduating from Lohrville High School in 1944.
She moved to Des Moines and graduated from AIB with a degree in steno reporting and she began a career as office assistant, secretary and executive secretary.
Lois lived most of her life in Des Moines where she was employed by the VA Medical Center for 30 years, retiring in 1985. She received several superior performance awards and commendations for her excellent work.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, sister Arlene Barnard, and brothers-in-law Frank Barnard, Leonard Ramthun and Paul Zimbeck. She is survived by her sister Iola Ramthun Zimbeck of Rockwell City, cousins Anita (John) Varme, Des Moines and Kay (Dennis) Crossett, Indianola, 10 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews and relatives.
For those that knew Lois, you knew someone with humor, grace, dignity, spirit and love. For those that didn't, our hope is that one day you will be fortunate enough to know someone like her.
Special thanks to Friendship Haven for caring for Lois at the end of her life, especially Lois's great-niece Kim Schilling, vice-president of Health Services Operations/Administrator.
A private family service is being held to celebrate Lois's life. If you wish to honor Lois, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to either the Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of the DAR, c/o Nancy Geiger, 100 Market Street, Unit 307, Des Moines, IA 50309-4764, or Westminster Presbyterian Church at 4114 Allison Ave. Des Moines, IA 50310 or online at westpres.org/donate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.