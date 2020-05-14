Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Lois Stanfel


1925 - 2020
Lois Stanfel Obituary
Lois Stanfel

Indianola - Lois Stanfel was born July 27, 1925 to Robert and Margaret (Drew) Hudson in Brazil, Iowa. She passed away May 12, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Indianola, Iowa.

Lois attended Mystic High School in Mystic, Iowa. She was united in marriage on April 1, 1947 in Kansas City, Kansas to Boris Stanfel.

Lois is survived by her nieces, Lauralee Hudson, Carol Buffington, Ellen Cornell, Karen Mitchell, Susan Gillette, and Margaret Strain; nephews, Donnie Stanfel and Marian Stanfel; special friends, Kevin and Delpha Middleswart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nephew, Marcus Hudson; brothers, Russell Hudson, Maurice "Reese" Hudson, and Richard Hudson.

Graveside services to be determined at a later date.

Special thanks to Westview Care Center and all her friends over the years that helped her and enjoyed spending time with her.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kiya Koda Humane Society in loving memory of Lois.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020
