Lola Jean Stravers



Mitchellville - Lola Jean Stravers, 84, of Mitchellville, Iowa passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She will be greatly missed. Lola was born in Anita, Iowa on November 4, 1936 to the late Bessie Murphy.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Garth (Gary) Stravers; her sister, Pat Drottz; her brothers Mike Murphy (Linnea), Dave Murphy (Cindy); her three children, Kyle Stravers (Liz), Cheryl Tucker (Don), Greg Stravers (Angie); her seven grandchildren Andy Stravers (Christina), Ellie Stravers, Adam Huddle (Kassi), Alyssa Stoner (James), Katelin Brees (Micheal), Abbigail Brenner (Cody), Isaak Stravers; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation was held at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.



A graveside service was held on Friday, November 20th at 2:00 pm at The Mitchellville Cemetery.









