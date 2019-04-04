|
|
Lonnie Rae Hanson
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Lonnie Rae Hanson 74, passed away at Every Step Kavanagh House Hospice on Sunday March 31, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born April 29, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa to Aldo and Rose Medici.
Brought up in Carney she attended Ankeny High School. She worked in banking, real estate and property management until retirement.
Lonnie was a vibrant soul who people gravitated towards due to her outgoing personality. She was a great listener who also reveled in giving her opinion on all subjects especially while sharing an adult beverage. It was her honesty, generosity and love of life that drew friends and strangers towards her. She will be missed by many.
Lonnie is survived by son Robert (Kimberly) Hanson, sister Beverly (Ronald) Halbrook, sister Rose Marie Chapman, brother Aldo (Dianne) Medici and sister Penni (James) Watt. She was preceded in death by her parents Aldo and Rose Medici, brother Donald Medici and brother Gary Medici.
A celebration of Lonnie's life will be held at the Boline Manfredi VFW, 1309 NE 66th Ave, Des Moines, Iowa, 50313 on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Please come enjoy food, drinks and celebrate Lonnie's life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions will be taken at the VFW and will be directed to Every Step Kavanagh House Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019