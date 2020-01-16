Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Soults
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Lee Soults

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora Lee Soults Obituary
Lora Lee Soults

Lora Lee Soults peacefully stepped into heaven and her Savior's waiting arms on January 13, 2020. Her family and friends are celebrating her life on Monday, January 20, 2020, at New Life Center, 1031 23rd St, Des Moines, Iowa, at 11 a.m.

Lora was born in Gibson, Iowa, on January 20, 1931, to Marvin and Elsie Wilhite. She was followed by two sisters, whom she adored, Jerdena Lou and Marna Sue. After graduating high school, she married Harry Soults in 1949 and together they had two children, John Scott and Jan Renee.

Lora worked as a veterinarian assistant and later as an insurance claims adjuster.

She was forever grateful to her son, John, who cared for her the last 10 years.

Lora was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Jerdena, sister-in-law Ardeth Burke, brothers-in-law Harry Nelson, Jack Rolow and Vince Burke, and nephews Barry Burke and Doug Rolow. She is survived by her children, John Soults and Jan (Dave) Walker, granddaughters Vanessa (Nathan) Schaad and Olivia Walker and her partner Ryan Marcum, great-grandchildren Elsa, Elim, Liev, Fiona and Levi, sister Sue (Richard) Graves, as well as a cherished host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -