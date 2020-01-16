|
Lora Lee Soults
Lora Lee Soults peacefully stepped into heaven and her Savior's waiting arms on January 13, 2020. Her family and friends are celebrating her life on Monday, January 20, 2020, at New Life Center, 1031 23rd St, Des Moines, Iowa, at 11 a.m.
Lora was born in Gibson, Iowa, on January 20, 1931, to Marvin and Elsie Wilhite. She was followed by two sisters, whom she adored, Jerdena Lou and Marna Sue. After graduating high school, she married Harry Soults in 1949 and together they had two children, John Scott and Jan Renee.
Lora worked as a veterinarian assistant and later as an insurance claims adjuster.
She was forever grateful to her son, John, who cared for her the last 10 years.
Lora was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Jerdena, sister-in-law Ardeth Burke, brothers-in-law Harry Nelson, Jack Rolow and Vince Burke, and nephews Barry Burke and Doug Rolow. She is survived by her children, John Soults and Jan (Dave) Walker, granddaughters Vanessa (Nathan) Schaad and Olivia Walker and her partner Ryan Marcum, great-grandchildren Elsa, Elim, Liev, Fiona and Levi, sister Sue (Richard) Graves, as well as a cherished host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020