Loren Brent Cabelka
Yale - Loren Brent Cabelka, 64, son of Loren James & Afton Marlene (Hunt) Cabelka, was born November 12, 1955 in Perry, Iowa. He passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home.
Brent grew up on his family's farm north of Yale with his parents and two sisters, Debra and Shelley. He graduated from Yale-Jamaica-Bagley High School in 1973.
Brent started farming from the time he was a little boy, with his toy combine and farm equipment. Farming was all he ever wanted to do.
In high school, he belonged to 4-H, buying one of Woland Bauer's steers and went on to receive Grand Champion! During and after high school, he helped his Dad & Grandpa Joe farm and cattle. Eventually taking it over on the Century Farm.
On November 17, 1996 , Brent and Kathy were united in marriage. With this union Brent acquired three sons.
Throughout Brent's life, he enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, camping, coaching Yale little league, and jeeping. Most of all spending time with his friends and family, especially watching ballgames, Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State, Drake, and University of Northern Iowa.
Brent is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Yale; sons, Eric (Jenna) Morris of Guthrie Center; Craig (Kathy Jo) Morris of Yale; and Chase Hunter of Yale; Four grandchildren, Makayla, Keaton, Alex, and Dylan Morris; two sisters, Debra of Des Moines; and Shelley of West Des Moines; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Twigg Funeral Home, Panora. Burial will be in the Richland Township Cemetery, rural Bagley. Visitation was held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019