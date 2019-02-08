|
Loren D. Lodge
Glidden, Iowa - Funeral Services are 10:30 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. On Monday, February 4, 2019, Loren passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 57.
Loren Duane Lodge, son of Duane and Virginia (Smith) Lodge, was born September 11, 1961, in Waukon, Iowa. In 1964, the family moved to West Des Moines where Loren graduated from Valley High School in 1980.
During his high school years, he was a Master Councilor of the Order of DeMolay and was a member of the cast of the traveling "Last Supper" drama at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church. Loren was active in music in high school, performing in several musicals and was in both choir and band. He particularly enjoyed participating in the marching band both at Valley and the University of Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa with his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1989 and with his Master's of Public Administration from Drake University in 1991. His career was spent primarily in city management as the City Administrator for Bethany, Missouri; Mitchellville, Iowa; Glidden, Iowa; and Medford, Minnesota. He was also a City Budget Analyst for Des Moines, Iowa and worked in accounting for the federal government in Washington, DC.
Loren married Sheila Doyle in Bettendorf, Iowa on October 26, 1985. They were married until 2002. He married Angela Joens on June 26, 2004, in Solon, Iowa. They divorced in 2007.
A lifelong Twins fan, Loren spent a lot of his time attending home games in Minneapolis, Minnesota when possible. He delighted in his collection of Twins memorabilia and his love of history. He was also a Civil War buff, Star Trek geek, and loved old tv shows and cartoons like Hogan's Heroes and Tom & Jerry.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Steven in 1961.
He is survived by his friend Val Enenbach of Glidden; siblings: Marilyn Lodge of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Helen Lee Lodge of Nevada, Missouri; and Kevin Lodge and wife Lana of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and nieces Hannah Mead and husband Brent of Overland Park, Kansas and Sarah Lodge of Decorah, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 8, 2019