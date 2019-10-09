|
Loren James Cabelka, 94, son of Joseph & Neva (Manor) Cabelka, was born May 26, 1925 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the New Homestead, Guthrie Center, Iowa.
Loren graduated from Bagley High School. He enlisted into the United States Army and served during WWII. Following his discharge he married Afton Hunt in 1949 in Perry, Iowa. They made their home on a farm north of Yale, where he farmed and raised cattle and pigs. He retired from farming around 1987. In 2009, Loren took part in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. which he very much enjoyed.
He was an avid bowler, enjoyed gardening, playing cards, gambling, watching sports, was a hat collector, and loved animals especially his dog Wyatt. He was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion, and Yale Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Debra Cabelka of Des Moines; Brent (Kathy) Cabelka of Yale; and Shelley Cabelka of West Des Moines; 3 grandchildren, Eric (Jenna) Morris; Craig (Kathy) Morris; and Chase Hunter and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Afton, and son-in-law Ray Foreman.
Private services will be held and burial will be in Richland Township Cemetery, rural Bagley, Iowa. Arrangements handled by Twigg Funeral Home, Panora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Kindred Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019