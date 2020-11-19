1/
Loren Patrick "Pat" Douglas
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loren Patrick "Pat" Douglas

Brooklyn - Loren Patrick "Pat" Douglas, age 71, of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, with Rev. Joyce Proctor officiating. A visitation was held at noon until service time, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Burial was in the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Masks and social distancing were required at the services.

Loren was born August 3, 1949, in Grinnell, the son of Arthur and Joyce (Maschmann) Douglas. He graduated from BGM in 1967. Loren was united in marriage to Beverly Dvorak on September 20, 1969 at Grace United Methodist Church, Brooklyn. He farmed for 20 years, alongside his wife from 1972 until 1992. He also worked for Manatt Farms for 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed woodworking, shooting and reloading and loved to read.

Loren is survived by his wife Beverly; his son Jason Douglas (Toni), of Brooklyn; a brother Dale (Joy) Douglas, of Brooklyn; two sisters, Lorna (Michael) Pollock, of Florida and Lu Ann (Kevin) Jahlas, of Brooklyn; four grandchildren Taylor (Yesenia) Houghton, Austin Houghton, Allie (Blake) Jack and Bria Houghton; and two great-grandchildren Carson Houghton and Brayson Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Jeanne.

Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
641-522-9250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved