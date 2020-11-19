Loren Patrick "Pat" Douglas
Brooklyn - Loren Patrick "Pat" Douglas, age 71, of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, with Rev. Joyce Proctor officiating. A visitation was held at noon until service time, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Burial was in the Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Masks and social distancing were required at the services.
Loren was born August 3, 1949, in Grinnell, the son of Arthur and Joyce (Maschmann) Douglas. He graduated from BGM in 1967. Loren was united in marriage to Beverly Dvorak on September 20, 1969 at Grace United Methodist Church, Brooklyn. He farmed for 20 years, alongside his wife from 1972 until 1992. He also worked for Manatt Farms for 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed woodworking, shooting and reloading and loved to read.
Loren is survived by his wife Beverly; his son Jason Douglas (Toni), of Brooklyn; a brother Dale (Joy) Douglas, of Brooklyn; two sisters, Lorna (Michael) Pollock, of Florida and Lu Ann (Kevin) Jahlas, of Brooklyn; four grandchildren Taylor (Yesenia) Houghton, Austin Houghton, Allie (Blake) Jack and Bria Houghton; and two great-grandchildren Carson Houghton and Brayson Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Jeanne.
