Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
517 S.W. Des Moines Street
Ankeny, IA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
517 S.W. Des Moines Street
Ankeny, IA
Resources
Loren Sampson

Loren Sampson Obituary
Loren Sampson

Ankeny - Loren Sampson, 91 of Ankeny, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Taylor House. There will be a visitation at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny) from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, December 7 with a service to follow at 11 a.m. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Arlene and three children Linda, Ron, and Wendy and their families.

For the full obituary please see www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
