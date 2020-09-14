Loren Shaw
Indianola - Loren Ray Shaw, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, hopefully when the sun is out and social distancing is a thing of the past.
Loren was born near Ottawa, Kansas, on December 10, 1932 to Robert Emmett and Velma May (Graves) Shaw. Though his father left Loren and his sister Iris Dean at a young age, he was fortunate to have the steady influence of his mother and step-dad, Vern Sink, in his life. Loren grew up on a farm near Centropolis, Kansas, spending much of his childhood helping on the farm, lofting hay, and riding his horse Colonel. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college, earning a degree from Emporia State Teachers College. Loren learned he didn't want to be a school teacher after one year of teaching in Great Bend, Kansas, and trained to become a medical technologist, his vocation for the remainder of his working life.
While working in Topeka, Loren met his life-long partner Carol Shearer, and the two were married six months after their first date. Their union was blessed with three sons, and now a lifetime of memories. Loren was a proud and attentive father and husband and it was a rare day that he would say a cross word or complain. He enjoyed painting, travel, genealogy, and pouring love, creativity, and personal touches into renovating his home, but nurturing and propagating flower gardens was his real passion. As he viewed friends and family, Loren saw great potential in the earth and loved to work the rich soils of Kansas and Iowa to produce beautiful results.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents Velma and Vern Sink, and his beloved sister Iris Dean Morton. Surviving is his wife of 62 years Carol (Shearer) Shaw; sons Scott (Sharon) Shaw of Brentwood, TN; Dr. Mark (Cindy) Shaw of Thompsons Station, TN; and Dr. Kelly (Shari) Shaw of Indianola, IA; cherished grandchildren Aaron, Nathan, Christopher, Jonathon, Annika, and Elyse; and half-sisters Rose Sink (Larry) Thompson, Carol O'Keefe, and Bobbie Shaw, all of whom reside in Kansas. Loren also took pride in his many nieces and nephews who survive him, as well as his brother and sisters-in-law.
Memorial contributions celebrating Loren's commitment to Christ and family may be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Indianola (200 S. Howard St, Indianola, Iowa 50125) or mailed to Carol Shaw at 707 Robin Glen, Apartment 210, Indianola, Iowa 50125. To sign an online condolence please visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.