Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren W. Dudley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loren W. Dudley Obituary
Loren W. Dudley

Des Moines, Iowa - Loren Wayne Dudley, 85, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Des Moines.

Loren was born February 16, 1935 in Carpenter, SD to Charles and Viola (Davis) Dudley. He graduated from Raymond School in Raymond, SD. He worked as a service manager and mechanic in heavy construction during his working years. Loren was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and enjoyed his dogs, Max and Baya.

Loren is survived by his wife, Melba; children, Glenn Dudley, Diane Dudley (Delbert), Gayla McLaughlin (Tony), and Gary Dudley (Sandy), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Joan Meiers and Dean Dudley. He was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.

There will be a private graveside service for family at Rising Sun Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -