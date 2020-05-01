|
Loren W. Dudley
Des Moines, Iowa - Loren Wayne Dudley, 85, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Des Moines.
Loren was born February 16, 1935 in Carpenter, SD to Charles and Viola (Davis) Dudley. He graduated from Raymond School in Raymond, SD. He worked as a service manager and mechanic in heavy construction during his working years. Loren was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and enjoyed his dogs, Max and Baya.
Loren is survived by his wife, Melba; children, Glenn Dudley, Diane Dudley (Delbert), Gayla McLaughlin (Tony), and Gary Dudley (Sandy), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Joan Meiers and Dean Dudley. He was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.
There will be a private graveside service for family at Rising Sun Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020