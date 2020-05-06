Services
Pearson Family Funeral Service - Creston
809 W Montgomery Street
Creston, IA 50801
641-782-6555
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Pearson Family Funeral Service - Creston
809 W Montgomery Street
Creston, IA 50801
Lorene Briles

Lorene Briles Obituary
Lorene Briles

Des Moines - Lorene Briles, 100, passed away at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa on May 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Dr. Ed Briles (Brenda) of Idaho, Dr. James Briles of Florida, Dr. Tom Briles (Cindy) of Kansas, and her daughter Dory Briles (Jim) of Des Moines. Lorene delighted in her grandchildren Tyler, Elena, Calvin, Kristen, Curtis, Briles, Lily, Hannah, Kimball, and Pender.

Preceding Lorene in death were siblings Jimmy, Vaughn, Clifford and Wanda Lee; daughter Mary, and daughters-in-law Anita and Kathleen.

A service will be held at the Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Corning, Iowa at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 9.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Wesley Acres and WesleyLife Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to the WesleyLife Good Samaritan Fund or WesleyLife Hospice
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020
