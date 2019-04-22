Services
Watson-Armstrong Funeral Homes
205 W Monroe St
Mount Ayr, IA 50854
(641) 464-3413
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Mount Ayr, IA
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watson-Armstrong Funeral Homes
205 W Monroe St
Mount Ayr, IA 50854
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Mount Ayr, IA
Mount Ayr, Iowa - Lorene Triggs, 97, passed away Saturday, April 20 in Mount Ayr. Services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 23 with visitation from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the First Christian Church in Mount Ayr. Open viewing will be Monday, April 22 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr. Memorials may be directed to the Every Step Hospice or the First Christian Church both of Mount Ayr.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Triggs; grandsons, Dr. John (Maria) Triggs and Dr. Andrew (Dr. Christine) Triggs; great granddaughter, Lillian Triggs; half-brother, Verne King; honorary sons, Mike and Pete Christina; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 22, 2019
