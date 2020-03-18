|
|
Lorenz Lynn Albrecht
Albrecht - Lorenz Lynn Albrecht, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Des Moines at Mercy One Medical Center. Lynn was born January 24, 1941, in Pomeroy, IA, to Lorenz and Gladys Albrecht. He attended The University of Iowa and went on to become the Dean of Student Services at the DMACC Ankeny Campus where he retired in 1998. One of his biggest accomplishments was his 39 years of sobriety and how it taught him to live his life to the fullest "One Day At A Time"
Lynn met Elizabeth (Barstad) in 1982 and they were married August 15,1998. Over the years they shared travels to Okoboji, out West and most of all their time spent in Florida. Lynn is survived by his wife, Liz and four children, Becky Wilson(Kevin) of Des Moines, Jon Barstad(Kat) of Minneapolis, Perry Barstad(Carrie) of Des Moines, and Sue (Brent) Thompson of Grimes; grandchildren, Hali Woods, Nick and Grant Thompson and Owen and Liv Barstad; his great-grandchildren Damien, Armani and Desi; his brothers Paul (Ellie) of Lake Park, IA, and Dean (Cindy) of Jackson, MN; and nieces and nephews. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. Gary.
Lynn's passions were his love of family, his endless story-telling, flower gardens, his vintage 1956 yellow Ford Thunderbird convertible, fishing, birds, SciFi shows, Okoboji and his beloved Hawkeyes.
A very special thank you to the compassionate nurses on 8 South at Mercy One Des Moines. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in Lynn's name to DMACC or Alcoholics Anonymous. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020