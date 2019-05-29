Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. Barnett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loretta A. Barnett Obituary
Loretta A. Barnett

Stuart - Loretta A. (Hood) Barnett, 84, of Stuart, Iowa passed away peacefully surround by family May 24, 2019 at her home in rural Stuart. Visitation tribute will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29th at Johnson Family Funeral Home - Stuart Chapel. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at New Beginnings Open Bible Church in Stuart. Burial will follow the Luncheon in Bear Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Loretta Barnett Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now