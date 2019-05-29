|
|
Loretta A. Barnett
Stuart - Loretta A. (Hood) Barnett, 84, of Stuart, Iowa passed away peacefully surround by family May 24, 2019 at her home in rural Stuart. Visitation tribute will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29th at Johnson Family Funeral Home - Stuart Chapel. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at New Beginnings Open Bible Church in Stuart. Burial will follow the Luncheon in Bear Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Loretta Barnett Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019