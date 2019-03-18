|
Loretta Downs
Des Moines - Loretta Downs, 79, passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born in Humeston, Iowa on October 13, 1939.
Loretta married Gregory Downs on December 20, 1959 and made their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Greg; daughters, Theresa (John) Skalla and Beth (Charles) Lovell; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Glenys Brown.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Union Park Methodist Church, 2305 E. 12th Street in Des Moines. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 18, 2019