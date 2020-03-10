|
Loretta F. Brewster
Des Moines -
Loretta F. Brewster, daughter of Donald and Maggie (Wingrove) Snyder, was born July 22, 1929 in Moundsville, WV. She passed on Friday, March 6, 2020, at age of 90.
Loretta was a resident of Des Moines since 1938 and graduated from Des Moines Tech. She retired from K.M. Jewelry as a service representative. Loretta was a member of Tech '48 Committee and active member of Capitol City Baptist Church.
There will be a visitation held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 13th, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Funeral service will held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Capitol City Church, 5990 NE 14th Street, Des Moines, with interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Leland; daughter, LaNeysa (Abe) Stirling; grandsons, Fred and Brian (Ana) Green; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Leland and Sofia Isabella; sister, Helen (Jim) Wyckoff; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by two infant daughters and an infant son, her parents, one brother, two sisters, and best friend, Dee Vanderpool.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for missions.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020