Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Capitol City Church
5990 NE 14th Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Brewster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta F. Brewster


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta F. Brewster Obituary
Loretta F. Brewster

Des Moines -

Loretta F. Brewster, daughter of Donald and Maggie (Wingrove) Snyder, was born July 22, 1929 in Moundsville, WV. She passed on Friday, March 6, 2020, at age of 90.

Loretta was a resident of Des Moines since 1938 and graduated from Des Moines Tech. She retired from K.M. Jewelry as a service representative. Loretta was a member of Tech '48 Committee and active member of Capitol City Baptist Church.

There will be a visitation held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 13th, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Funeral service will held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at Capitol City Church, 5990 NE 14th Street, Des Moines, with interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Leland; daughter, LaNeysa (Abe) Stirling; grandsons, Fred and Brian (Ana) Green; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Leland and Sofia Isabella; sister, Helen (Jim) Wyckoff; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by two infant daughters and an infant son, her parents, one brother, two sisters, and best friend, Dee Vanderpool.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for missions.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -