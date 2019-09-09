|
|
Loretta L. Wells
Lithonia, GA - Loretta L. Wells 69 years old passed on Tuesday, September 3, at Emory Hillendale Hospital in Lithonia, GA.
Loretta was born on October 22, 1949 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She was employed by the city of Des Moines for 37 years and then retired to Decatur, GA.
Loretta is survived by four sisters, Rosetta Johnson of Decatur, IL, Roberta Gale Bueford of Decatur, GA, Diana Lynn Wells of Durham, NC and Linda Christine Fields of Chapel Hill, NC; two brothers, Lawrence Eugene Wells of Maricopa, AZ and Scott Wayne Wells of Oklahoma City, OK. Loretta lovingly leaves a host of nieces, cousins and loving friends.
Loretta was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Elmer Wells; mother, Catherine Wells; and sister, Connie K. Wells.
Loretta you will be missed.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 9, 2019