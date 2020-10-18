Loretta Pursel



Loretta Pursel passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, She was born on April 9, 1930 in Sunbury, PA, to Carl J and Catherine Braun, Sr. and was one of seven children. Loretta attended Sunbury High School and proceeded to work for Bell Telephone Company for several years and then became devoted Navy wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother



Loretta was the artistic type and was an accomplished ceramist and quilter.



She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas M. Pursel, Sr and is survived by her brother, Carl J Braun, Jr of Ridgeway, NJ; her sister, Rita Treon, of Mechanicsburg, PA; two sons, Thomas M and Rosemarie (Beil) Pursel, Jr and their family, all of Missouri; and Michael B and Teresa (Hatfield) Pursel of Morrison, CO; a granddaughter, Erin (Pursel) and Adam Massaro, two great grandchildren, Fiona and Silas Massaro, all of Lakewood, CO.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.









