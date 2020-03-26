|
|
Lori Curry
Ankeny - Lori Curry, 46, of Ankeny, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Lori was survived by her son, Caleb Beeghley of Ankeny; parents, Walter and Barbara Curry of Dunbar, WV; sister, Melissa Curry of S Charleston, WV; nieces, Raya, Zaina, and Laila Smaidi of S Charleston, WV; and great niece, Azariah Smaidi.
Lori was a member of the 132nd Air National Guard. Due to current pandemic, services will be held later. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020