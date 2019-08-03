|
Lori Squires West
Urbandale - Lori Squires West, 61, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Heartland Church in Ankeny. Graveside Services will be held 2:15 p.m. Monday at Rippey Cemetery in Rippey, IA.
Lori was born March 24, 1958, in Jefferson, IA, to Walter "Bill" and Janice (Burk) Squires. She graduated from Clarke Community High School and received her Associates Degree from AIB. Lori was past president of the Trial Lawyers Association, the Natural Gas Association, of ABC of Iowa and of the Head Injury Association. In 2009 she married Scott West and became his business partner in West Light Electric.
Lori's passion was Jesus! To know Jesus and make Him known to others. Through this passion she was a mighty Prayer Warrior.
Lori is survived by her husband, Scott, her mother Janice Squires of Humboldt, IA, brother, Randy (Debra) Squires of Colo, IA; step-children, Cole West of Des Moines and Kenzie West, (fiance, Steven Rank) of Redding, CA; her in-laws, Carl and Sandra West of Unionville, MO; brother-in-law, Greg West of Van Meter, IA; nieces, Kayla (Don) Boynton of Garden Grove, IA, and Stacey (Tony Negrete) Stoecker of Clive, IA. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill, sister, Shelly Thompson, and aunt, Marilyn Hagemeyer.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 pm Sunday, August 4, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the Des Moines Dream Center, 1057 - 23rd St. Des Moines, Iowa 50311. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019