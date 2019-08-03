Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Heartland Church
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:15 PM
Rippey Cemetery
Rippey, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Squires West


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Squires West Obituary
Lori Squires West

Urbandale - Lori Squires West, 61, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Heartland Church in Ankeny. Graveside Services will be held 2:15 p.m. Monday at Rippey Cemetery in Rippey, IA.

Lori was born March 24, 1958, in Jefferson, IA, to Walter "Bill" and Janice (Burk) Squires. She graduated from Clarke Community High School and received her Associates Degree from AIB. Lori was past president of the Trial Lawyers Association, the Natural Gas Association, of ABC of Iowa and of the Head Injury Association. In 2009 she married Scott West and became his business partner in West Light Electric.

Lori's passion was Jesus! To know Jesus and make Him known to others. Through this passion she was a mighty Prayer Warrior.

Lori is survived by her husband, Scott, her mother Janice Squires of Humboldt, IA, brother, Randy (Debra) Squires of Colo, IA; step-children, Cole West of Des Moines and Kenzie West, (fiance, Steven Rank) of Redding, CA; her in-laws, Carl and Sandra West of Unionville, MO; brother-in-law, Greg West of Van Meter, IA; nieces, Kayla (Don) Boynton of Garden Grove, IA, and Stacey (Tony Negrete) Stoecker of Clive, IA. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill, sister, Shelly Thompson, and aunt, Marilyn Hagemeyer.

The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 pm Sunday, August 4, at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to the Des Moines Dream Center, 1057 - 23rd St. Des Moines, Iowa 50311. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now