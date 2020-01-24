|
|
Lorinda Standley
Dallas Center - Lorinda JoAnn (Gleue) Standley, 63, of Dallas Center, IA passed away on January 22, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Memorial services with be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee. The family will hold a private burial. Family will greet friends at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel, 735 S 14th St. in Adel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm.
In October 2019, she celebrated 35 years of service with Wells Fargo.
In May of 2001, John and Lorinda purchased a NAPA store in Adel.
Lorinda is survived by her loving husband, John; her son, Chris (Rachel) Standley of Adel, IA; her mother, Leona (Gleue) Hess, of LeRoy, KS; sister, Maxine (Lewis) Garber of Aurora, CO; sister Karen Nicholson, of Tucson, AZ; brother, Delbert (Wendi) Gleue of LeRoy, KS; granddaughters Abby and Peyton that she loved so much, and a number of nieces and nephews. Lorinda was preceded in death by her father, Arnold.
Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020