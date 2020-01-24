Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Waukee, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorinda Standley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorinda Standley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorinda Standley Obituary
Lorinda Standley

Dallas Center - Lorinda JoAnn (Gleue) Standley, 63, of Dallas Center, IA passed away on January 22, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Memorial services with be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee. The family will hold a private burial. Family will greet friends at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel, 735 S 14th St. in Adel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm.

In October 2019, she celebrated 35 years of service with Wells Fargo.

In May of 2001, John and Lorinda purchased a NAPA store in Adel.

Lorinda is survived by her loving husband, John; her son, Chris (Rachel) Standley of Adel, IA; her mother, Leona (Gleue) Hess, of LeRoy, KS; sister, Maxine (Lewis) Garber of Aurora, CO; sister Karen Nicholson, of Tucson, AZ; brother, Delbert (Wendi) Gleue of LeRoy, KS; granddaughters Abby and Peyton that she loved so much, and a number of nieces and nephews. Lorinda was preceded in death by her father, Arnold.

Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -