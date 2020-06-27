Lorna D. Sturtz
Des Moines - Lorna D. Sturtz died peacefully Thursday, June 25 with her beloved daughters at her side at Calvin Community in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29 at Iles Westover Chapel. Social distancing and masks are requested. A private family service will be held Tuesday at the funeral home followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Davenport.
Lorna Dorothy Collier was born Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1929, the second daughter of William and Adella (Schroeder) Collier in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1947.
At the University of Iowa, she met Horace "Stu" Sturtz on a blind date. They married in 1948 and had four children; Steven (died at age 8), Lora, Debra and Jill. The family lived in Omaha, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado before becoming long-time residents of Des Moines, Iowa.
Lorna was the executive secretary of Mr. Von Maur in the original department store in 1950 in Davenport. Later she was a stenographer for several lawyers at the TriDistrict Probation Department in Brighton, Colorado. In Des Moines she worked for many years at Younkers Merle Hay.
Lorna had an eye for fashion, wearing things that would soon become trends. She was a talented interior decorator and enjoyed furniture refinishing and reupholstering, painting, decorating and sewing. She also enjoyed gardening, landscaping and flower arranging. She was a member of Des Moines Garden Club, Acanthus Eastern Star, lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi, and 50 year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Lorna's greatest joy was her family. She said her "greatest accomplishments" were her daughters. She always had time to listen, offering encouragement or suggesting another point of view. She had a quick wit, loved a good debate, and happy hour on the backyard patio. She liked watching Hawkeye football. She loved music of all kinds and enjoyed her kids' music. She did not like to cook!
Left to cherish memories are her daughters and their husbands, Lora and John Harper, Deb and Greg Foshe, and Jill and Jeff Rains; also her grandchildren, Bryan (Kate) Harper, David Harper, Callie (Michael) Ludwig, Leslie Foshe (Justin Berger), Grant (Meaghan) Foshe, Zachary Rains and Samuel Rains; great grandchild, Adelaide Ludwig, a baby boy expected any day, and twin great granchildren on the way. Also included are her sister-in-law, Leatrice Lyon and many nieces and nephews.
She joins in heaven her husband, Stu; son, Steven; parents, Adella and William; sister, Geraldine Cooper and husband Chuck, sister-in-law, Caryl Jackman and husband, Merton; and brother-in law, Homer Lyon.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Woodbury, Minnesota.
The family wishes to thank Calvin Community staff for their loving care and especially Andy Heuer.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.