Lorna Wray
Johnston - Lorna Jean Wray, 86, of Johnston, Iowa was born July 19, 1932 and died March 22, 2019 from multiple medical conditions. Lorna left us to be with her beloved husband Wayne "Red" whom died 8 weeks before her after spending 70 years together. Lorna was preceded in death by her twin, Norma and her other sisters and brothers, Mildred, Cary, Darlene, Donald and James as well as her parents, Edna and Edward Berner.
Lorna and Red were married on January 21, 1951. To this marriage were born Pamela Nelson of Grimes, Iowa, Michele Wray Bradke (Craig) of Coggon, Iowa, Patricia Wray-Marnin (Jeff) of Adel, Iowa and Michael Wray (Lisa) of Granger, Iowa. Lorna has 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Manternach (Adam) of Nolensville, TN, Andrea Nelson of Des Moines, Iowa, Kathryn Nelson (Alix) of Des Moines, Iowa and Greta Kissel (Kevin) of Grapevine, TX, Kipp Wray Bradke of Orlando, FL, Taylor Marnin of West Des Moines, Iowa, Zach Wray of Granger, Iowa and Alec Wray of Iowa City, Iowa. She also has 6 great grandchildren, Avery Manternach, Berlin Manternach, Jacob Kissel, Chase Kissel, Anya Kissel and Arya Kissel.
Lorna was active in many different organizations. One of her favorites was Eastern Star. She was Worthy Matron and Wayne was Worthy Patron in Redfield, Iowa in the early 1960s. Lorna loved to sing and play the piano. She was an avid sports fan always cheering her children on. There were many special moments with her children around the piano singing and laughing. She loved to garden, make May baskets, fish, camp, care for her roses and quilt. Each one of her children and grandchildren have a hand made quilt to remember her by.
The family would like to thank Mercy One and Bishop Drumm Rehabilitation Facility for their loving care of Lorna. Services will be held at Bishop Drumm Rehabilitation Facility at 5837 Winwood Drive, Johnston, Iowa 50231 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Donations may be made to the Grimes Volunteer Support Services, 404 SE 2nd Street, Grimes, IA 50111 who provided her with support throughout her 5 years of dialysis. The family thanks them for their friendship and loving care of Lorna.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019