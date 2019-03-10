Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
New Life Lutheran Church
Norwalk, IA
Lorraine D. Hoops Obituary
Lorraine D. Hoops

Des Moines - Lorraine D. Hoops, age 92 of Des Moines' southside, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk.

She is survived by her daughter Jeri Paca (husband, Tom) of Norwalk; a sister Beverly Weltha (husband, Duane) of Cedar Rapids, IA; three granddaughters Mindy Denning of Stockton, MO, Jaime Paca of Norwalk and Emily Paca Henricksen (husband, Jason) of St. Louis Park, MN; her four great-grandchildren Frank, Chelsea, Billy, and Sidney; and a former daughter-in-law, Jane Sukup of Springfield, MO.

Preceding her in death was her husband Iral Lee Hoops in March 1961; a son Scott Hoops in 1995; and a son in infancy Douglas in 1953.

Visitation with Lorraine's family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at New Life Lutheran Church in Norwalk. For her life-story, condolences and flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
