Lorraine D. Hoops
Des Moines - Lorraine D. Hoops, age 92 of Des Moines' southside, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk.
She is survived by her daughter Jeri Paca (husband, Tom) of Norwalk; a sister Beverly Weltha (husband, Duane) of Cedar Rapids, IA; three granddaughters Mindy Denning of Stockton, MO, Jaime Paca of Norwalk and Emily Paca Henricksen (husband, Jason) of St. Louis Park, MN; her four great-grandchildren Frank, Chelsea, Billy, and Sidney; and a former daughter-in-law, Jane Sukup of Springfield, MO.
Preceding her in death was her husband Iral Lee Hoops in March 1961; a son Scott Hoops in 1995; and a son in infancy Douglas in 1953.
Visitation with Lorraine's family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at New Life Lutheran Church in Norwalk. For her life-story, condolences and flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019