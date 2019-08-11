Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Lorraine J. Machholz


1917 - 2019
Lorraine J. Machholz Obituary
Lorraine J. Machholz

West Des Moines - Lorraine J. Machholz, 102, passed away on Friday, August 8, 2019 at Fountain West in West Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum will follow the service.

Lorraine was born June 7, 1917 in Glidden, Iowa to Sidney and Lucille (Hartman) Randall. She graduated from Glidden High School in 1935 and not long after married James Machholz, and from there she became a stay at home mom raising their children. While she enjoyed riding horses, making jewelry, playing bingo, and being a member of the Bridge Club, the most important thing in her life was her family and her children. She spent her life caring for others.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Jennifer Meyer (Jim Poole), Steven (Pam) Machholz, and Terin (Joe) Meyer; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Deborah; son-in-law, Mike; and two sisters, Joyce and Genevieve.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019
