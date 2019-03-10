Services
Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home
615 W 1st Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2540
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Second Reformed Church
Pella, IA
Visitation
Following Services
Pella - Lorraine M. Koenigs, 94, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Lorraine was born in Vermillion, SD an only child to Gustav and Alfreda (Berg) Anker. She and her late husband, Raymond Koenigs, moved to Pella in 1957 when he became Advertising Manager at the Rolscreen Company (Pella Corp). Lorraine was employed at Van Gorp Manufacturing until becoming a stay-at-home mother. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Anne and her husband, Jonathan Richter of Berwyn, IL. Memorial services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 6:00 pm Second Reformed Church with visitation and reception following.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
